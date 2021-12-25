Samsung challenges Apple: how the new Google-based ecosystem works

An integrated ecosystem, managed by a single operating system. An ecosystem that can challenge Apple and all its devices. This is the goal that Samsung and Google have worked on to create the interaction between the Galaxy smartphone line and the ChromeBook Go. The idea is to have a single device that moves across two screens, sharing contacts, images and documents. An integrated system that, Samsung confirms, is ready to challenge Apple and its operating system by maximizing the potential of Android.

All the stars of the Galaxy Galaxy

Let’s start with smartphones. The Galaxy line collects the three top of the range of the South Korean house: there are the Galaxy S21, the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. The S21 is the most conventional smartphone: 6.8-inch screen, 12 Gb of Ram and five cameras, one front and four rear. Among these there is also a Space Zoom that combines optical and digital zoom to magnify the image by 100 times.

The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the latest generation of foldable screens, with one difference. The Fold opens on the vertical line and transforms the smartphone into a tablet, the Flip instead opens on the horizontal line, thus allowing you to open the smartphone in a clamshell and thus make it easier to carry. For notifications the Flip has a small screen from which you can see the messages received.

ChromeBook Go, the home study system

Designed for everyday study or home work, the Samsung ChromeBook Go is a 14-inch laptop with up to 12 hours of battery life and a 45W Super Fast Charging that allows you to recharge your batteries. autonomy in a few minutes. In designing this device, great attention was paid to the details on endurance: the laptop is military certified MIL-STD-810G.

This does not mean that you can use it as a pot rest but it can withstand water, shocks and rapid thermal changes. The screen can also be curved 180 °, a feature designed to facilitate group work or study. All this is managed by Google Os, the Mountain View operating system designed to work as an alternative to Windows and thus work in combination with Android.

The nodes of the ecosystem

The ecosystem between Galaxy smartphones and the ChromeBook Go is based on an application network. The first is PhoneHub, an application that from the ChromeBook allows you to control all the features of the Galaxy: you can see the battery percentage, the location and even reply to text messages. From here you can also see the text windows open on your smartphone. With Wi-Fi Sync, on the other hand, it is possible to connect with all the Wi-Fi networks already stored by the smartphone. A good way to avoid having to write down all your passwords.

The last node of this system is Nearby Share, an application that allows you to share different types of files between ChromeBook Go and smartphones. Combined with the Google Drive cloud, you can consider it a safe for your files. Drive allows you to upload up to 750 Gb of documents per day.