Tech

Samsung changes everything: Galaxy S22 with Snapdragon also in Europe

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Yes, you read that correctly. Samsung could introduce a real revolution with its Galaxy S22, for which we have just discovered the official presentation and launch dates. The South Korean giant could indeed adopt a Snapdragon SoC level global.

Historically Samsung has equipped its top of the range with Exynos processors homemade products, in the case of marketing in Europe. For the US and South Korean markets he has always preferred processors Qualcomm Snapdragon. According to reports from the former Samsung employee Super Roader, Samsung will also use a Snapdragon processor for i Galaxy S22 Europeans And asians.

The decision would depend on the global semiconductor crisis, the same one that probably caused the Galaxy S21 FE to be postponed, for which Samsung would not be able to produce enough Exynos 2200 in time for the launch of the Galaxy S22. On the one hand it’s a shame because the Exynos 2200 will be the first with AMD GPU and it would have been interesting to see him at work right away.

Clearly what just leaked everything remains to be confirmed, it would be a nice change for Samsung and we don’t feel like taking it for granted. We will come back to update you as soon as we know more.

Amazon early black friday offers

Update 08/11/2021 at 17:05

There seems to be one more chink to see Galaxy S22 with an Exynos processor. According to reports from the Ice Universe leaker, Samsung should launch Galaxy S22 with processor Exynos 2200 in some geographic regions. It remains to be seen what they will be and whether Italy is included in these.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

which console works best? Here is the verdict

6 days ago

asteroid approaches 3000 km and is not detected – Notizie scientifiche.it

1 week ago

after the protests of the players, some boosts removed from the marketplace – Nerd4.life

6 days ago

Alfa Romeo Alfasud turns 50 and becomes a crazy electric

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button