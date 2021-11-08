Samsung changes everything: Galaxy S22 with Snapdragon also in Europe

Historically Samsung has equipped its top of the range with Exynos processors homemade products, in the case of marketing in Europe . For the US and South Korean markets he has always preferred processors Qualcomm Snapdragon . According to reports from the former Samsung employee Super Roader, Samsung will also use a Snapdragon processor for i Galaxy S22 Europeans And asians .

Yes, you read that correctly. Samsung could introduce a real revolution with its Galaxy S22, for which we have just discovered the official presentation and launch dates. The South Korean giant could indeed adopt a Snapdragon SoC level global .

The decision would depend on the global semiconductor crisis, the same one that probably caused the Galaxy S21 FE to be postponed, for which Samsung would not be able to produce enough Exynos 2200 in time for the launch of the Galaxy S22. On the one hand it’s a shame because the Exynos 2200 will be the first with AMD GPU and it would have been interesting to see him at work right away.

Clearly what just leaked everything remains to be confirmed, it would be a nice change for Samsung and we don’t feel like taking it for granted. We will come back to update you as soon as we know more.

