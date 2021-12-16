Samsung ChromeBook Go: work and study at your fingertips

The global pandemic has changed our relationship with technology in a radical and incontrovertible way. Mobile devices have long become a fundamental tool for keeping in touch, while the need to work and study from home has led to a real rediscovery of the world of personal computers in its various facets.

PCs are no longer seen as complex systems, impractical in use and in fact intended only for professionals but have actually been customs cleared by all users, whether regular or occasional. In fact, these are the most complete and flexible tools to be productive, both at work and in the studio: the larger dimensions compensate with the practicality of the immediacy of interaction of a smartphone, while the presence of a keyboard and input devices that go beyond just the touch screen making them more complete and easier to use than a tablet.

Since 2020, the rediscovery, by a large slice of users, of the world of personal computers has coincided with one spread of Chromebook solutions. This name identifies portable PCs, but in some cases also available in desktop declination, which use the Chrome operating system developed by Google. This platform follows from experience that typical of smartphone and tablet devices based on the Android operating system, made up of great flexibility of use with the various APPs available and of data management via cloud that makes it easy not only to backup but also to share. information between different personal devices.

One of the most recent Chromebooks to appear on the market is Samsung ChromeBook Go, a model with 14-inch screen diagonal characterized by a very thin design and for this reason easily transportable in any environment. Its construction is based on robustness: it has in fact passed the tests of the MIL-STD-810G standard, being certified to withstand shocks and be splash proof so as to best meet the different needs of use of the day.

Samsung has equipped ChromeBook Go with a full range of communication ports: we find it USB Type-C connections such as Type-A, so as to ensure compatibility with all types of peripherals on the market. Not missing a SD memory card reader, also useful for expanding the internal memory exactly as you can do with a smartphone.

The Google Chrome operating system is known to operate at its best and smoothly, without requiring high processing power but making full use of the available hardware. In this way it guarantees a prompt response to various commands, allowing the user to concentrate on work and study without having to worry about the system being able to keep up. In ChromeBook Go this is combined with some technical choices designed to increase productivity: an example is the hinge that connects the keyboard to the screen, can be rotated 180 ° and therefore such as to allow you to set the screen at any angle you want to use it.

Thanks to Google Chrome, the ChromeBook Go notebook can run on battery for a long time: the autonomy away from the socket reaches 12 hours, allowing not only to carry out the study and work activities planned for the day but also to advance energy for entertainment, such as watching an episode of our favorite series. And when the battery is close to its limit, it can be recharged quickly via the USB-C connection and 45W Super Fast Charging charger.

Samsung ChromeBook Go can be paired with a smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy family, seamlessly connected to share data and functionality as if you were using a single dual-screen device. In this way the user or the student can make the most of the peculiarities of smartphones and notebooks, opting for the first for quick communications and to have a device always available and choosing the second when he is seated and wants to maximize his productivity, by controlling the functions accessible with the smartphone directly from the notebook. All this allows you to access aexperience on multiple screens in continuity, fluid, fast, intuitive and safe.

The Samsung Galaxy and Galaxy Chromebook go combination facilitates the experience of daily use, making it more enjoyable, efficient and intuitive without being weighed down by the over-functionality of traditional laptops. It’s this one an ideal combination, for example, for students and remote workers in the new normal of agile work, who have the opportunity to stay productive wherever they are and in total safety thanks to the Cloud.