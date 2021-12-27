Samsung close to agreement to buy OLED panels from LG Display. Maybe the launch at CES?

Samsung is about to sign an agreement from approximately $ 2.5 billion with LG Display to supply LCD and OLED panels in 2022, but the first products may not be unveiled at CES 2022 to be held in Las Vegas next week.

The indiscretion comes from Korea JoongAng Daily, which was able to hear a KB Securities analyst informed about the possible agreement. Especially the purchase of LG OLED panels marks an important step for Samsung which, although it remains the largest TV manufacturer in the world, would source technology from its biggest competitor in the TV display industry.

2 million panels for Samsung’s OLED TVs



Regarding the quantities supplied, the head of the display division for research firm UB Indsutry Research told Korea JoongAng Daily that we are probably talking about 5 million LCD panels and 2 million OLED panels.

The news, not yet confirmed, however, is the quantity and value of the agreement, given that rumors have already circulated of Samsung ready to offer 4K OLED televisions in 2022 to be combined with the Neo QLED and Mini LED series which will continue to remain in the price list.

Samsung’s OLED TV range will use a mix of Samsung Display’s QD-OLED panels and LG Display’s WOLED panels Go to the deepening

Samsung also intends to bring the QD-OLED technology to the market, which however uses an OLED blue light emissive layer; However, the agreement with LG Display refers only to WOLEDs that produce white light.

KB Securities analyst revealed: “As of December 2021, [Samsung Electronics] should have already completed product development and planning of OLED TVs, for which LG Display’s WOLED panels will likely be used, indicating that distribution (in North America and Europe) will likely be in the first half of 2022 “.

The analyst also said: “Given the limited capacity of Samsung Display’s QD-OLED panel, a partnership between LG Display and Samsung Electronics for large OLED panels is likely to continue for more than three years.”, Thus revealing the possible duration of the supply agreement between the two electronics giants.

Samsung’s OLED lines are expected to debut at CES 2022, the analyst said, but a spokesman for the Korean company denied stating: “Neither QD-OLED nor WOLED TVs will be showcased at CES. But the matter could be addressed during the press briefing. “