Samsung, confirmed the presentation event of the Galaxy S22 (and not only) – VIDEO

With a video teaser, Samsung officially confirmed the presentation event of the Galaxy S22 (but not only)

2022 started with a bang also for what concerns the smartphone market. The great expectation of the most passionate is mainly aimed at two devices: Xiaomi 12 And Samsung Galaxy S22. The former is awaiting global launch, while the latter should be a matter of weeks.

Just a few hours ago, the same South Korean company launched a short video teaser confirming the upcoming event Galaxy Unpacked. Everything will be held next month, and great space will be given to what it is the S22 Ultra. The idea is to combine the series in question with the now “deceased” Note, for a product that has never been so spectacular.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, the details of the event

The long-awaited event will take place next month Galaxy Unpacked. In this regard, Samsung has recently released a short video teaser, confirming the rumors of the last few weeks. Everything opens with two devices that chase each other, until they merge into a single device ready to break the rules. They are not seen in their detail but, according to rumors, they should be the two lines Galaxy S and Galaxy Note that merge into one.S22 Ultra.

“At the Unpacked event in February 2022 we will present the most noteworthy S series device ever. The next generation brings together the great experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one definitive event. You loved the creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, that it gave you the ability to go from gaming nirvana to intense productivity in the blink of an eye. And you are also excited about the S Pen which many prefer to ink on paper. We haven’t forgotten the experiences you love” has explained the company itself. It will therefore be up to the S22 Ultra to inherit everything that the Note series has been able to offer over the last few years, with a new and completely innovative device.