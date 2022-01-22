Samsung confirms: Galaxy S22 series coming in February. Here’s what to expect

Samsung ready to launch its top-of-the-range series Galaxy S22, and will do so with an event to be held February, in a few weeks. Some leaks speak of February 9 as the official date but Samsung has not yet confirmed the exact date. President TM Roh wrote a post that was accompanied by the video teaser that reveals the next one Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.

“At the Unpacked event in February 2022, we will present the most noteworthy S-series device we have ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S here, and it brings together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one definitive device. We know that. Many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year. You’re thrilled with the realistic S Pen, which many say rivals ink on paper. And we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love. ” written TM Roh.

We know that the future flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra will unite, like never before, the functions of the S series with those of the Note series. In fact, the device will be equipped with the S-Pen and will contain a dedicated slot. The company also released a fifteen-second trailer, which shows two silhouettes of different smartphones coming together and form a device, which as a nod to the fact that the S22 Ultra is indeed an S-series device and a Galaxy Note rolled into one.