Samsung eliminates the Tizen app store: it will no longer be possible to download apps for anyone

Samsung’s Z-series smartphones have never been very successful. The first model was announced in 2014 with the Tizen operating system, and with the ambition to offer itself as an innovative solution compared to models with iOS and Android. In reality, they have never offered a great added value compared to previous devices, which could boast a larger store and a more complete user experience.

Due to the lack of success, after trying for a few generations, Samsung has progressively dismantled the active services for the family’s smartphones. The latest smartphone with Tizen was released in 2017, representing the final attempt for the company to make sense of the fruitless family of devices, and causing the abandonment of the last remaining developers who remained loyal to the platform. Tizen was still used on Samsung smartwatches, but starting with Galaxy Watch4 the system was replaced by Wear OS 3.

Samsung eliminates Tizen’s app store for smartphones

There death of Tizen on smartphone has been announced for some time: in 2018, in fact, ACL, which allowed the execution of some famous apps for Android on the Samsung platform, had been closed. Following the event, many apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Line, or games such as Modern Combat and Asphalt 8 were discontinued from the Tizen Store, and therefore could no longer be used on smartphones with the OS.

Last year, in June, Samsung has also closed subscriptions on the app store, making the service available only to existing users, who could not download new applications but proceed only with those they had previously downloaded. The final blow arrived on December 31, 2021: Tizen Store was closed permanently on smartphones, so even old users can’t download leftover apps or previously downloaded apps. In other words, anyone with a Samsung smartphone running Tizen can only switch to iOS and Android. But suppose there are very few, if any still exist.

