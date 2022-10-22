Samsung Expands Health and Wellness Ecosystem with Even More Connected and Diverse Health Services – Samsung Global Newsroom

Samsung’s expanded selection of developer tools enables more accurate health monitoring, preventive driving safety, medical research and deeper wellness insights

Samsung Electronics unveiled a series of new tools ahead of the Samsung Developers Conference 2022 (SDC2022) that will help developers and communities shape health, wellness and safety habits for consumers around the world. These tools include the Samsung Privileged Health SDK program for select partners, the Fall Detection API to support user safety, Samsung’s new comprehensive research solution for healthcare, clinical and educational programmers, as well as ongoing partner opportunities. with HealthConnect.

“Samsung’s health foundation is rooted in our advanced hardware and sensor technology, and is enhanced by our open ecosystem and collaborative approach,” said TaeJong Jay Yang, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business Health R&D Team. at Samsung Electronics. “That’s why I’m excited to announce expanded developer tools, APIs, and partner offerings that enable third-party experts, think tanks, and universities to advance tracking and monitoring capabilities. insight of wearable devices for broader health, wellness, and safety.”

Samsung Privileged Health SDK: progress in preventive driving safety

Samsung is collaborating with select industry leaders to develop personalized health services. With safety as one of Samsung’s focus areas, these joint efforts will provide entirely new preventative tools to make roads safer by identifying early signs of driver fatigue and stress.

Samsung’s work with Tobii, a world leader in eye tracking and attention computing that develops software to monitor sleepiness, is one example. If users so desire, Samsung’s Privileged Health SDK allows Tobii to detect the real-time heart rate captured by the Galaxy Watch’s sensors and process it to determine the user’s level of sleepiness. In addition, Harman, a leader in connected car technology, audio innovations and IoT solutions, recently introduced Ready Care, a complete automotive and personalized in-cabin sensing solution for driver safety and comfort. In addition to identifying signs of distraction, fatigue and vital signs, users can enable Ready Care to measure cognitive load and stress level and can provide alternative route suggestions to reduce driver stress.

New fall detection API for enhanced security capabilities

Health Services provides APIs that allow developers and third parties to take advantage of the Galaxy Watch’s powerful sensors and algorithms for more accurate and advanced health offerings. Samsung is introducing a new API to the ecosystem that offers adjustable sensitivity for fall detection, strengthening preventative security and setting the stage for even more potential offerings.

Developers can now create services using the Galaxy Watch’s Fall Detection algorithms that capture and process a user’s trip or fall by combining different sensors, including an accelerometer and gyroscope. This API allows the development of applications for users who may suffer unexpected accidents. Plus, Galaxy users can even adjust sensitivity levels whether standing, moving or exercising through the Galaxy Wearable app. Like sleep tracking that detects restless movements or falling out of bed to get a more complete picture of a user’s sleep, this API opens up new opportunities for developers and users alike.

Comprehensive Research Solution: Accelerating Research and Medical Services

Samsung is also introducing an open source project that provides end-to-end solutions that combine the SDK, a system back end and a portal to a variety of health apps. This all-in-one healthcare toolset powers research and clinical experiences, starting at the developer level, by delivering advanced insights through Galaxy Watches and wearables to support medical research in institutions, hospitals, wellness centers and more.

Researchers can use this open source project to create modules that enable participants to join a study in an informed and frictionless way, streamlining the onboarding process. In addition, there are also flexible survey templates to meet the changing needs of organizations. From there, the data insights relevant information are more easily collected from wearable devices, while participants are guided with insights hands-on throughout the process. Then the encrypted data of these people is transmitted to the system back end where the medical and health communities monitor and analyze the insights collected to inform patient treatment plans, upcoming research, and much more. Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research, will announce more details of the new project at the SDC22 keynote.

Health Connect: more insights and data control

Health Connect, announced in collaboration with Google in 2022, offers developers a unique set of APIs that enables the continuous creation of new health and fitness experiences. Currently available in beta, Health Connect offers users centralized privacy controls that make it easy to give permissions to the health and fitness apps they want to share their on-device data with. Now Samsung Health and Fitbit, along with leading health and fitness apps including Leap Fitness, MyFitnessPal and Withings, have embraced Health Connect to enable a more impactful and holistic wellness experience. And with user permission, app developers can leverage certain data shared through Health Connect for use in their own apps to provide users with a more complete record and characterization of their health.

Samsung is committed to providing its community, including users, third parties, developers, and more, with enhanced tools and resources to build and benefit from more connected and diverse health services. As part of the company’s overall wellness initiatives, it will continue to provide an expansive ecosystem, which the Samsung community will hear more about during SDC22 – empowering users with more insights and health and wellness information.