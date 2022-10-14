Samsung expands its health and wellness ecosystem with even more connected and diverse services – PressPerú

Lima.- Samsung presented a series of new tools before the Samsung Developers Conference 2022 (SDC2022) that will help developers and communities to shape habits of health, well-being and provide security for consumers around the world. These tools include the Samsung Privileged Health SDK program for select partners, the Fall Detection API for user safety, Samsung’s new comprehensive research solution for educational, clinical, and healthcare developers, as well as ongoing partner opportunities with HealthConnect.

“Samsung’s health foundation is rooted in our advanced hardware and sensor technology, and is enhanced by our open ecosystem and collaborative approach,” said TaeJong Jay Yang, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business Healthcare R&D Team at Samsung Electronics. “That’s why I’m pleased to announce expanded developer tools, APIs and partner offerings that enable third-party experts, think tanks and universities to advance the tracking and insight capabilities of wearable devices for broader health, wellness and safety. ”.

Samsung Privileged Health SDK: Towards Preventive Driving Safety

Samsung is collaborating with other leading companies in the industry to develop personalized health services. With safety at the core, these collaborations will offer entirely new preventative tools to make roads safer by identifying early signs of driver fatigue and stress.

Samsung’s work with Tobii, a world leader in eye tracking and attention computing that develops software to monitor sleepiness, is one example. If users so desire, the Samsung SDK Privileged Health enables Tobii to detect real-time heart rate captured by the Galaxy Watch’s sensors and process it to determine the user’s level of sleepiness. In addition, Harman, a leader in connected car technology, audio innovations and IoT solutions, recently introduced Ready Care, a complete automotive in-cabin sensing solution customized for driver safety and comfort. In addition to the detection of distraction, fatigue and vital signs; Users can allow Ready Care to measure cognitive load and stress level and can provide alternative route suggestions to reduce driver stress.

Health Services: New Fall Detection API for Enhanced Safety Capabilities

Health Services provides APIs that allow developers and third parties to leverage the Galaxy Watch’s powerful sensors and algorithms for more accurate and advanced health offerings. Notably, Samsung is introducing a new API to the ecosystem that offers adjustable sensitivity for fall detection, strengthening preventative safety and setting the stage for even more potential offerings.

Developers can now create services using the Galaxy Watch’s Fall Detection algorithms, which detect a user’s trip or fall by combining different sensors, including an accelerometer and a gyroscope. This API allows the development of applications for users who may suffer unexpected accidents. Plus, Galaxy users can even adjust sensitivity levels whether standing, moving or exercising through the Galaxy Wearable app. Like sleep tracking, which detects restless movements or falling out of bed to get a more complete picture of a user’s sleep, this API opens up new opportunities for developers and users alike.

Comprehensive Research Solution: Accelerating Research and Medical Services

Samsung is also introducing an open source project that provides end-to-end solutions that combine the SDK, a back-end system, and a portal for a variety of health applications. This set of health care tools “all in one” powers research and clinical experiences—starting with developers—by offering advanced insights through Galaxy Watch and wearables to support medical research in institutions, hospitals, wellness centers, and more.

Researchers can use this open source project to create modules that enable participants to join a study in an informed and frictionless way, streamlining the onboarding process. In addition, there are also flexible survey templates to meet the changing needs of organizations. From there, relevant data and insights are more easily collected from devices, while participants are guided with actionable insights throughout the process. Encrypted participant data is then transmitted to the back-end system where the collected insights are monitored and analyzed by the health and medical communities to inform patient treatment plans, upcoming research, and more. Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research, will announce more details of the new project at the SDC22 keynote.

Health Connect: more insights and data control

Health Connect, announced in collaboration with Google in 2022, offers developers a unique set of APIs that enables the continuous creation of new health and fitness experiences. Currently available in beta version, Health Connect gives users centralized privacy controls that make it easy to give permissions to the health and fitness apps they want to share their on-device data with. Now Samsung Health and Fitbit, along with leading health and fitness apps including Leap Fitness, MyFitnessPal and Withings, have adopted Health Connect to enable a more impactful and holistic wellness experience. And with user permission, app developers can leverage certain data shared through Health Connect for use in their own apps to give users a more complete picture of their health.

Samsung is committed to providing its community, including users, third parties, developers and more, with enhanced tools and resources to build more connected and diverse health services. As part of Samsung’s overall wellness initiatives, the company will continue to provide a broad ecosystem – which the Samsung community will hear more about during SDC22 – that enables users to access more information about health and wellness.

