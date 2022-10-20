Samsung Expands Its Health and Wellness Ecosystem with Even More Connected and Diverse Services – Samsung Newsroom Malaysia

Samsung’s expanded selection of developer tools support more accurate health monitoring, preventive driving safety, medical research and deeper wellness insights

Samsung unveiled a series of new tools ahead of Samsung Developers Conference 2022 (SDC2022) that will help developers and communities shape health, wellness and safety habits for consumers around the world. These tools include the Samsung Privileged Health SDK program for select partners, the Fall Detection API for user safety, Samsung’s new comprehensive research solution for educational, clinical, and healthcare developers, as well as ongoing partner opportunities with HealthConnect.

“Samsung’s health foundation is rooted in our advanced hardware and sensor technology, and is enhanced by our open ecosystem and collaborative approach,” said TaeJong Jay Yang, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business Health R&D Team. at Samsung Electronics. “That’s why I’m pleased to announce expanded developer tools, APIs, and partner offerings that enable third-party experts, think tanks, and universities to advance tracking and monitoring capabilities. insight of wearable devices for broader health, wellness, and safety.”

Samsung Privileged Health SDK: Towards preventive safety in driving

Samsung is collaborating with other leading companies in the industry to develop personalized health services. With safety at the core, these collaborations will offer entirely new preventative tools to make roads safer by identifying early signs of driver fatigue and stress.

Samsung’s work with Tobii, a world leader in eye tracking and attention computing that develops software to monitor sleepiness, is one example. If the users so wish, the Samsung SDK Privileged Health It allows Tobii detect in real time the heart rate captured by the sensors of the Galaxy Watch and process it to determine the level of sleepiness of the user. In addition, Harman, a leader in connected car technology, audio innovations and IoT solutions, recently introduced ReadyCare, a complete automotive and customized in-cab sensing solution for driver safety and comfort. In addition to the detection of distraction, fatigue and vital signs; users can allow ReadyCare measure cognitive load and stress level and can provide alternative route suggestions to reduce driver stress.

Health Services– New fall detection API for enhanced security capabilities

Health Services provides APIs that allow developers and third parties to take advantage of the Galaxy Watch’s powerful sensors and algorithms for more accurate and advanced health offers. Notably, Samsung is introducing a new API to the ecosystem that offers adjustable sensitivity for fall detection, strengthening preventative safety and setting the stage for even more potential offerings.

Developers can now create services using the Galaxy Watch’s Fall Detection algorithms, which detect a user’s trip or fall by combining different sensors, including an accelerometer and a gyroscope. This API allows the development of applications for users who may suffer unexpected accidents. Plus, Galaxy users can even adjust sensitivity levels whether standing, moving or exercising through the Galaxy Wearable app. Like sleep tracking, which detects restless movements or falling out of bed to get a more complete picture of a user’s sleep, this API opens up new opportunities for developers and users alike.

Comprehensive Research Solution: Accelerating Research and Medical Services

samsung too presents an open source project that provides comprehensive solutions that combine the SDKsa system back end and a portal to a variety of health apps. This all-in-one healthcare toolset powers research and clinical experiences—starting with developers—by delivering advanced insights through Galaxy Watch and wearables to support medical research in institutions, hospitals, wellness and others.

Researchers can use this open source project to create modules that enable participants to join a study in an informed and frictionless way, streamlining the onboarding process. In addition, there are also flexible survey templates to meet the changing needs of organizations. From there, the data insights relevant are more easily collected from devices, while participants are guided with insights hands-on throughout the process. Then the encrypted data of the participants is transmitted to the system back end where the medical and health communities monitor and analyze the insights collected to inform patient treatment plans, upcoming research, and much more. Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research, will announce more details of the new project at the SDC22 keynote.

Health Connect: plus insights and data control

Health Connectannouncea in collaboration with Google in 2022, offers developers a unique set of APIs that enables the continuous creation of new fitness and health experiences. Currently available in beta version, Health Connect gives users centralized privacy controls that make it easy to grant permissions to the health and fitness apps they want to share their data with on the device. Now Samsung Health and Fitbit, along with leading health and fitness apps, including Leap Fitness, MyFitnessPal and Withingshave adopted Health Connect to enable a more impactful and holistic wellness experience. And with the user’s permission, app developers can take advantage of certain data shared through Health Connect to use in their own apps to give users a more complete picture of their health.

Samsung is committed to providing its community, including users, third parties, developers and more, with enhanced tools and resources to build more connected and diverse health services. As part of Samsung’s overall wellness initiatives, the company will continue to provide an extensive ecosystema – which the Samsung community will hear more about during SDC22 – that allows users to have more information about health and wellness.