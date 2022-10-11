Samsung Expands its Health and Wellness Ecosystem with New Services and Better Connectivity – Samsung Newsroom India

Expanded number of Samsung developer tools enables more accurate health monitoring, preventive driving safety, medical research and deeper insight into wellness

Samsung Electronics has unveiled new tools ahead of the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 (SDC2022) that will help developers and communities shape the health, wellness and safety habits of users around the world. These tools include the program Samsung Privileged Health SDK for specific partners, the Fall Detection API for user safety, Samsung’s new research solution for educational, clinical and healthcare programmers, as well as new possibilities for partners with Health Connect.

“Samsung Health is built on our advanced hardware and sensor technology, and is enhanced by our open ecosystem approach and collaboration,” said TaeJong Jay Yang, Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of the Health Team, Mobility Division at Samsung Electronics. “That’s why I’m pleased to announce the expansion of developer tools, APIs and partner capabilities that enable experts, research centers and universities to advance the tracking and insights capabilities of wearables for better health, wellness and broader security.

Samsung Privileged Health SDK: Towards preventive safety in driving

Samsung is collaborating with other leading companies in the industry to develop personalized health services. With safety at the core, these collaborations will offer entirely new preventative tools to make roads safer by identifying early signs of driver fatigue and stress.

One example is Samsung’s work with Tobii, a world leader in eye tracking and attention computing that develops software to monitor things like sleepiness. If users decide Samsung Privileged Health SDK allows Tobii to detect in real time the heart rate captured by the sensors of the Galaxy Watch and process it to determine the level of sleepiness of the user. In addition, Harman, a leader in connected car technology, audio innovations and IoT solutions, recently introduced ReadyCare, a complete detection and adaptation solution in the car cabin for driver safety and comfort. In addition to distraction, fatigue, and vital signs detection, users can allow ReadyCare measure cognitive load and stress level, as well as offer alternative route suggestions to reduce driver stress.

Health Services: New fall detection API to improve security capabilities

The Health Services provide APIs that allow developers and third parties to take advantage of Galaxy Watch’s powerful sensors and algorithms to create more accurate and advanced health services. This addition to the Samsung ecosystem offers adaptive sensitivity for fall detection, reinforcing preventive safety and paving the way for new proposals in this field.

Now, developers can create services that use the Galaxy Watch’s fall detection algorithms, which detect a user tripping or falling by combining different sensors, such as the accelerometer and gyroscope. This API allows you to develop applications for users who may suffer unexpected accidents. Plus, Galaxy users can even adjust sensitivity levels—whether standing, moving, or exercising—via the Galaxy Wearable app. Like sleep tracking, which detects restless movements or falls from bed to provide a more complete picture of a user’s sleep, this API provides new opportunities for developers and users alike.

Comprehensive Research Solution: Accelerating Medical Research and Service

Samsung also introduces an open source project that offers end-to-end solutions that combine the SDK, system back end and the portal for various healthcare applications. This all-in-one healthcare toolset powers research and clinical experiences—starting with developers—by delivering advanced insights through Galaxy Watch and wearables to support medical research in institutions, hospitals, wellness centers and more .

Researchers can use this open source project to create modules that allow participants to join a study in a smooth and informed manner, streamlining the onboarding process. There are also flexible survey templates to meet the changing needs of organizations. From there, relevant data and information are more easily collected from handheld devices, while participants are guided with information throughout the process. Encrypted participant data is then transmitted to the backend system, where the collected data is monitored and analyzed by the healthcare and medical communities to inform patient treatment plans, upcoming research, and more. Sebastian Seung, President and CEO of Samsung Research, will reveal more details of the new project in his keynote address at SDC22.

Health Connect: More information and data control

Health Connect, announced in collaboration with Google in spring 2022, offers developers a single set of APIs to create new health and fitness experiences. Currently available in beta version, Health Connect gives users centralized privacy controls that make it easy to grant permissions to the health and fitness apps they want to share their on-device data with. Now, Samsung Healthcare Y Fitbitalong with leading health and fitness apps like LeapFitness, MyFitnessPal Y Withingshave adopted Health Connect to offer a more impressive and comprehensive wellness experience. And with the user’s permission, app developers can take advantage of certain data shared through Health Connect to use in their own apps to give people a more complete picture of their health.

Samsung is committed to providing its community—including users, third parties, developers, and others—with enhanced tools and resources to create and benefit from more connected and diverse health services. As part of Samsung’s overall wellness initiatives, the company will continue to offer an extensive ecosystem—which the Samsung community will learn more about at SDC22—that enables users to learn more about health and wellness.