Samsung Exynos 2200 more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen1? Here are the benchmarks

After the announcement of the Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC, many began to fantasize about the possible implications of the arrival on the market of smartphones with graphics equipped with AMD RDNA2 architecture, especially in the gaming field. But what will its performance be?

Although Samsung did not unbutton too much in telling us about the CPU and GPU performance of this SoC, between official and indiscretions we know that the Exynos 2200 will have a multi-cluster design, from 1 + 3 + 4 Cores, with a single ARM Cortex X2, three Cortex A710s and four Cortex A510s with high efficiency.

The graphics sector, on the other hand, should be powered by Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU based on AMD RDNA2 architecture. The rumored specs speak of 6 Compute Units and 384 Stream Processors.

Recently, the scores of a specimen of this chip appeared in the Geekbench database, but recorded at a maximum frequency of 555 MHz, probably an error.

As for the scores, however, we speak of 9143 points in OpenCL, about 50% more compared to what was recorded by the Adreno 730 GPU of the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 equipped in the new OnePlus 10 Pro. Tested on Vulkan, on the other hand, recorded 9029 points against Qualcomm’s 7285, with a net performance improvement of over 25%.

In short, numbers that bode well but a knot still remains to be solved: what will be the Samsung Galaxy S22 processor in Italy?