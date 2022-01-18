Samsung Exynos 2200 official: first SoC for smartphones with AMD GPU

Samsung today launches its new SoC for high-end smartphones The formalization of the new Exynos 2200 arrives a few days later than the previously indicated date but confirms what had already been widely anticipated: it is in fact the first SoC for smartphones including a GPU based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture. The graphics chip is specifically named Xclipse 920 GPU and promises to set new standards in the field of mobile gaming, just think of the ability to support thehardware acceleration for ray tracing and variable rate shading, techniques used to respectively improve the lighting and the workload of the GPU that until now have been the prerogative of the graphics chips of PC and console. Exynos 2200 is, as David Wang points out, the first result of the multiple generations of AMD RDNA graphics solutions integrated into Exynos SoCs, confirming that the partnership between the two companies is destined to continue in the future.





Exynos 2200 is made with the EUV production process (extreme ultraviolet lithography) a 4 nanometers. The CPU has an architecture octa-core divided into three clusters: 1 high performance core Arm Cortex-X2, 3 core Arm Cortex-A710 that balance performance and consumption, and 4 cores Arm Cortex A510 high efficiency. Samsung’s new SoC also includes a new dual core NPU with twice the performance of the previous generation chip, and higher precision with FP16 (16-bit floating point unit), INT8 and INT16 calculations. The imaging sector will also benefit from the new management unit of artificial intelligence algorithms, which will be able to more easily manage the automatic learning functions applied to recognize objects, environment and faces within the scene and to determine the optimal image parameters. (color, white balance, exposure and dynamic range).





Still on the subject of imaging, the redesign of the ISP architecture (Image Signal Processor) to offer the support for the latest image sensors, including those with resolution from 200MP (see the ISOCELL HP1 launched by Samsung in September last year). At 30fps, the ISP supports single-sensor 108MP, dual-sensor 64 + 34MP configurations, or can manage up to 7 sensors and drive 4 simultaneously in complex multi-camera configurations. The IPS supports 4K HDR or 8K resolution video recordings. Video decoding up to 4K resolution at 240fps or 8K at 60fps; encodes them in 4K at 120fps or 8K at 30fps. The Multi-Format Codec (MFC) can also handle the AV1 codec. There is no lack of support forHDR10 + and screens with refresh rates a 144Hz.

Connectivity chapter And safety: the SoC integrates a 5G modem with frequency support sub-6GHz and mmWave; thanks to the E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) mode, the modem can offer data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps using both 4G LTE and 5G NR signals. Exynos 2220 is equipped with iSE (Integrated Secure Element) which is dedicated to the storage of private cryptographic keys and performs the function of RoT (Root of Trust); finally, it offers enhanced hardware encryption of data stored in UFS and DRAM memories.