Samsung Exynos 2200, the first benchmarks emerge with mixed results

There is great attention around the new Samsung Exynos 2200, since it is configured as an innovative solution especially on the gaming side. The Samsung SoC integrates a GPU developed in collaboration with AMD and based on RDNA 2 technology, and capable of rendering three-dimensional environments even in ray tracing. Despite the excellent qualities on paper, however, the first benchmarks do not seem to be very flattering.

Tests appeared sy MySmartPrice, which claims they were made with a Galaxy S22 Ultra (but we have no way of verifying it). On GeekBench 5 the results are equal to 1108 in the single-core test, while on the multi-core test a value equal to 3516 points was recorded. These results are not so distant compared to those possible with Exynos 2100, but slightly higher than those capable of Snapdragon 888 (of the previous generation).

Exynos 2200, the first online benchmarks show mixed results

The speech changes with AnTuTu 9 which, in spite of GeekBench 5 which measures only the CPU component, gives a result on the general performance of the smartphone by evaluating different components. In this case the score was 965874 for Exynos 2200, much higher than what is possible with Snapdragon 888 (about 720000 points) and compared to the predecessor (about 650000). With the Aztec Ruins OpenGL (Normal) test by GFXBench, however, the new SoC from Samsung recorded, according to the tests of the source, only 109 frames per second, whereas a smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could even reach 150.

It is clear that these are tests carried out on devices not yet marketed (n publicly announced), probably in a prototype state, so the results of the final models with definitive software could be very different. The source has not published screenshots or other evidence that can confirm the veracity of the tests performed with the terminal, so we certainly cannot take these numbers with absolute certainty.

The smartphone, second MySmartPrice, should have a 6.8 “Dynamic 2X AMOLED display at 3080×1440 pixel resolution, a 108 MP main camera at the rear, combined with a 12MP ultrawide and two 3x and 10x telephoto lenses, both 10MP. The internal battery will be 5000mAh and it can be recharged up to 45W. The Ultra model will support the S-Pen and could be equipped with a maximum of 12GB of RAM. At the first start it will be served with the OneUI 4.0, based on Android 12.

