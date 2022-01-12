Tech

Samsung Exynos 2200: The launch of the processor was skipped and it is not known why

January 11 should have been the day on which Samsung would have unveiled the new Exynos 2200 SoC, made by the Korean company and intended for its top-of-the-range smartphones: instead there was no announcement and any reference to the processor on social media seems to have been deleted.

Samsung had accompanied the indication of the launch date with a video entitled “Playtime is over”, published on YouTube and taken from an official tweet.

The video and the text of the tweet underlined the presence of the new Exynos GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture and created in collaboration with AMD.

The tweet and the video, however, have been deleted and at the moment there is no official communication about the Exynos 2200 from Samsung, not even concerning the postponement of the launch of the processor.

Now only Snapdragon on Galaxy S22s around the world?

The Exynos 2200 had been approached by some rumors only to the Korean distribution of the next top of the range Samsung Galaxy S22, while the rest of the markets would have received Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in its place.

According to rumors, the Exynos 2200 could be launched later in the year and all markets in the meantime would receive the Galaxy S22 with Qualcomm’s processor. Of course, this is information that must be taken with due caution.

Recent rumors give the announcement of the Galaxy S22 on February 8 with arrival in stores starting February 24.

If this date is confirmed and the Exynos 2200 will continue to be unavailable, considering the limited time available, it is likely that the top of the Samsung range will also have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in South Korea.

