Samsung, first 4K TV at 144 Hz for gaming on PC, PS5 and Xbox at CES 2022 – Nerd4.life

Samsung announced to CES 2022 the first TV 4K and 144 Hz for gaming on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The model belongs to the Neo QLED line and uses a Mini LED technology.

A few days after the presentation of the PCIe 5.0 SSD with twice the speed of PS5, Samsung has therefore reiterated its consideration for gamers with a device capable of satisfying even the most extreme needs in terms of resolution And refresh rate.

With Shape Adaptive Light Control, for the dynamic control of lighting through an analysis of the objects on the screen, the Samsung TV also uses technology Object Depth Enhancer for a better definition of what is in the background of the image.

Samsung, a living room equipped with the new Neo QLED TV at 4K and 144 Hz

As mentioned, however, it is the refresh rate up to 144 Hz to best define the device, which stands as an extraordinarily responsive screen for competitive gaming on PC or on new generation consoles, which as we know go up to 120 Hz.

That’s not all: the new Samsung models are also equipped with Gaming Hub, a menu dedicated to gaming that also supports game streaming via the cloud through services such as Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Utomik already at launch.