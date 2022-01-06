Samsung for Galaxy S21 FE 5G: promo Change with Galaxy by purchasing a Premium smartphone – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Samsung recently launched the promo “Samsung Switch to Galaxy by purchasing a Premium Smartphone“, Through which overvalues ​​customers’ used cars, allowing them to save up to 750 euros on the purchase of a smartphone Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Recipients and period of validity

The aforementioned promotional initiative is dedicated to adult consumers residing in the European Union who, during the promotional period, buy the aforementioned smartphone, at participating points of sale located in Italy (therefore excluding the Republic of San Marino and the Vatican City) or e- store listed below. The purchase with a VAT number is not valid for the purposes of the promo.

Specifically, the promotion is valid for purchases of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (model code SM-G990B), performed between January 4th and March 31st 2022.

The e-stores participating in the initiative include the Samsung Shop Online, Mediaworld online, Unieuro online, Euronics online, Trony online, Expert online, Comet, Coop, Amazon and the official sites of telephone operators. TIM, Vodafone And WindTre.

The promo allows interested customers to sell your used smartphone benefiting from an evaluation of the same. The latter must fulfill some specific conditions that determine its evaluation and entry into one of the three categories provided: TO, B. or C..

How to participate?

To take part in the initiative in question, following the purchase of the promoted device at a participating store, it is necessary register the purchase by April 21, 2022, on the official website dedicated to the initiative, requesting the evaluation of the used car.

The procedure provides for the filling out an online form with your personal data and uploading the photos of the proof of purchase of the IMEI code of the mobile device purchased. It is also necessary to enter the information relating to the device used, specifying the model code, the IMEI or serial number, the withdrawal address and the coordinates of the bank account on which to receive the amount relating to its evaluation.

In this regard, Samsung informs that the current account to which the iban refers must be in the name of the customer to whom the personal data refer and that only iban codes relating to European Union current accounts are accepted, which must remain active until to October 18, 2022.

To complete the registration for the initiative, the customer must download from the site, print, subscribe, scan and upload on the web portal, the used sale form (generated and compiled by the system according to the information entered during the registration of the purchase).

Failure to subscribe in all its parts and failure to upload the transfer form do not allow participation in the promo “Samsung Switch to Galaxy by purchasing a Premium Smartphone“. This means that used goods are therefore not evaluated.

By participating in the promotion, the customer declares that his used smartphone constitutes its property and which is not of illicit origin. Samsung reserves the right to check with the competent authorities that the used item is not reported as lost or stolen.

It is specified that in case of purchase with a telephone subscription, the signed subscription form must also be sent with the subscription date within the promotion period.

Following the validation of the documentation sent, the customer is sent avalidation email which specifies the subsequent steps for requesting the evaluation of your used vehicle e which contains a link (to be clicked within 5 days from the date of receipt of the e-mail message) to book the collection of used items.

The next step is the print the waybill (received via email following confirmation of the used car collection booking) and in prepare the neck, packed according to the instructions contained in the official regulation, for delivery to the courier.

Obviously, the participating customer must restore the factory conditions and delete the data contained within their used smartphone.

Second hand evaluation phase

It was immediately stated that for each Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G purchased, it is possible to make only one request for evaluation of your used vehicle.

Upon receipt of the used, the company Business world starts the acceptance procedure verifying the possible unsuitability of the used device delivered by the customer. In the event that the outcome of the acceptance procedure is successful, the used vehicle is classified as Category A, B. or C..

The customer is informed by e-mail of the valuation value of his used which will eventually be recognized, within 45 working days, by bank transfer to the current account indicated in the registration phase.

In the event that you do not want to accept the valuation value provided for your used vehicle, must be communicated by email within 30 days from the date of communication of the outcome of the procedure.

Examples of evaluable smartphones

Below is one sample list of devices that may be subject to used evaluation for promotion purposes.

Samsung: Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 512GB and 256GB, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 256GB and 128GB, Galaxy Z Fold 2 256GB, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy S21 Plus 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S20 + 5G, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S9 +, Galaxy A51 5G 128GB, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy M11, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A7 2018, Galaxy A12.

Apple: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7.

Huawei: Mate Xs, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 40 Pro +, Mate 40 Pro, P40 Pro +, P40 Pro, P40, P40 Lite 5G, P40 Lite E, Nova 5T, P30 Pro New Edition, P30 Pro, P30, P 30 Lite New Edition , Mate 20 X 5G, Mate 20, Mate 20 lite, Nova 7 SE, P Smart Z, Nova 7i, P Smart 2020.

Xiaomi: Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Mi 11 5G, 11T Pro 5G, 11T 5G, Mi 11i 5G, 11 Lite 5G NE, Mi 10 pro 5G, Mi 10T pro 5G, Mi 11 Lite, Mi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi 9T.

It is pointed out that the one shown does not constitute the complete official list, but only one short list of smartphone examples admitted to second-hand evaluation. In the official list there are in fact other devices of the aforementioned brands and other brands such as LG, Motorola And OnePlus. Also included are some models of smartwatch, wireless earphones, Tablet And notebook.

