Samsung Freestyle is not just a projector, it is a beacon of creativity

From a technical point of view it is a portable 1080p LED projector that can be powered by an (external) battery. We have seen many, such as the Anker Nebula, and they are also more affordable in terms of the price of the new product that Samsung announced at CES with a starting price of $ 900.

However, Freestyle does not want to position itself as a simple projector with HDMI and USB input, with 550 peak lumens and with an integrated speaker. it wants to be much more. The video that Samsung made to show the soul of Freestyle says a lot more than we could describe in words.

Samsung has created a sort of magic lamp for the generation of Instagram and TikTok: on board there is a complete smart platform with the most used apps, but you can connect your phone to play, to watch photos with friends on any surface it can also be used as a generator of light graphic elements.

Samsung has also thought of quite daring uses: if the adjustable base facilitates ceiling projection, transforming Freestyle into the modern version of Oregon Scientific alarm clocks, the chandelier support allows you to screw the projector in place of the bulb while also providing power, to transform the floor into a colored surface. Samsung has also provided a translucent cap that creates a sort of “ambilight” effect, a halo that colors and illuminates.

Keystone, Keystone and focus are automatically adjusted by the cameras and sensors on the front, and for audio there is an integrated 5-watt omnidirectional speaker. There is also a mode where Freestyle projects light to the rhythm of music, “party mode” style, and there are also microphones for voice commands, Alexa and Bixby.

Below are the accessories, accessories to which we would also add the external battery pack: the projector absorbs almost 50 watts and therefore a battery pack that supports USB-PD charging and at least 50W / 20 V output is required as a battery pack for powering. . Samsung, in the press release, writes that “Samsung assumes no responsibility for third party external batteries. ” however, we are currently not aware that Samsung has a compatible product. Even if it had it, with 20,000 mAh, it would probably suffice for about an hour with the projector on.

The arrival in Italy is scheduled for mid-February.