Samsung Galaxy A12 now costs very little

2021, by now we know and we have the data that certify it, was a good year for Samsung: the South Korean electronics giant is back to lead the ranking of smartphone manufacturers, thanks to a very rich range of models, in all ranges: from the top of the range of the S21 series, to the various low cost models of the A series. Samsung Galaxy A12, one of the most popular budget Android smartphones in recent months.









Technical sheet that does not shine for performance, but very balanced, usually great very good quality screen (for the category) of Samsung production, excellent battery, albeit without fast charging and a decent photographic sector: all this, put together with a good one selling price, led the Galaxy A12 to excellent sales results. Which will not stop shortly, on the contrary: in light of the very strong offer with which it is sold at the moment Samsung Galaxy A12 on Amazon, in fact, it is to be believed that this model will continue to be one of the best-selling devices even in this first half of 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A12: technical characteristics

The little one from Samsung revolves around the chip MediaTek Helio P35, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Performance not brilliant, but good in all the daily uses typical of a user who is limited to calls, social networks, Internet browsing and various chats. Also thanks to the low consumption of the processor, Galaxy A12 has an excellent autonomy and the 5,000 mAh battery easily lasts longer than a standard day.

The photographic sector is discreet: primary sensor from 48 megapixels, 5 megapixel wide angle and two 2MP lenses for macro and portrait / bokeh. In the 6.5-inch screen, on the other hand, there is an 8 megapixel camera, also of decent quality.

On the other hand, the support is very useful dual SIM which allows you to use two phone numbers at the same time.

Samsung Galaxy A12, the offer on Amazon

Launched at a list price of around 260 euros today Galaxy A12 you can buy it on Samsung’s official website for 199 euros. But it is worth buying it on Amazon, where it is on offer to 162 euros (-38%). Currently it is not possible to spend less on a new samsung phone, better is only found in the second-hand market.

Samsung Galaxy A12 – 6.5 inch display – MediaTek Helio P35 – Triple rear camera