Samsung Galaxy A13, M33 5G and M23 5G: all its news

Everyone knows the desire that Samsung has to reign in the mid-range, something that it is achieving little by little, but today we have been able to see the new economic range of Samsung mobiles. Today we know the news of the new Samsung Galaxy A13, M33 5G and M23 5G.

There are many mid-range phones that have the Korean brand, but that does not stop them from launching more terminals. We are talking about the new economic mobiles of the A and M series. Let’s see all their news and what they will offer to their future users.

Before seeing the technical specifications of each mobile, you should know that the new M series mobiles bring 120 Hz Super Smooth screen, great news, because with such a high refresh rate you will notice more fluidity in the animations. In the case of Galaxy A13 will have a panel with 90 Hz. It seems that Samsung is willing to leave behind the conventional 60 Hz.

Samsung Galaxy A13, technical sheet

Let’s see what Samsung’s new entry-level mobile offers us:

Screen: 6.6-inch Infinity V with TFT panel and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,480 pixels. Processor: Octa Core. RAM: 3, 4, or 6 GB. Internal storage: 32, 64, 128 GB and compatible with MicroSD. Rear camera: 50 MP f/1.8 main sensor, 5 MP f/2.2 GA, 2 MP f/2.4 Macro and 2 MP f/2.4 Telephoto. Front camera: 8MP f/2.2. Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth and LTE. Ports and sensors: USB C port and slot for MicroSD. Battery: 5,000 mAh with fast charge of 15 W. OS: Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.

As we can see, despite being one of the cheapest terminals, We are facing a mobile capable of performing any of the tasks of a basic user looking for a terminal for simple tasks.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, data sheet

Let’s now see what the cheapest M-series terminal with 5G connectivity offers us:

Screen: 6.6-inch Infinity V with TFT FHD + panel and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,480 pixels. Processor: Octa Core. RAM: 4GB. Internal storage: 128 GB and compatible with MicroSD. Rear camera: 50 MP f/1.8 main sensor, 8 MP f/2.2 GA, and 2 MP f/2.4 Telephoto. Front camera: 8MP f/2.2. Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth and 5G. Ports and sensors: USB C port and slot for MicroSD. Battery: 5,000 mAh with 25 W fast charge. OS: Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, data sheet

Let’s see what Samsung’s new mid-range mobile with 5G connectivity offers us:

Screen: 6.6-inch Infinity V with TFT FHD + panel and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,480 pixels. Processor: Octa Core. RAM: 6GB Internal storage: 128 GB and compatible with MicroSD. Rear camera: 50 MP f/1.8 main sensor, 5 MP f/2.2 GA, 2 MP f/2.4 Macro and 2 MP f/2.4 Telephoto. Front camera: 8MP f/2.2. Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth and 5G. Ports and sensors: USB C port and slot for MicroSD. Battery: 6,000 mAh with 25 W fast charge. OS: Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.

These are the three new phones who has presented Samsung for the mid-rangethe Galaxy A13, M23 5G and M33 5G. Phones aimed at an average user who does not need high demands and who wants a phone that lasts for day to day. Best of all, the mid-range comes with 50 MP cameras and 90 and 120 Hz screens.

