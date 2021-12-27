Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G drops to the incredible price of 259 Euros, that’s where

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, one of the most popular smartphones of 2021 as well as one of the best mid-range smartphones, is now at a price never seen before reaching the historic figure of 259 Euros (against the 469 Euro list). Compared to the models without the S in the name, Galaxy A52s has a more powerful and complete processor: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, keeping the further peculiarities unchanged, for which the offer is doubly interesting.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G at 259 Euro with the new coupon

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has excellent technical features such as the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display at Full HD + resolution (1800 x 2400 pixels) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the processor as we said is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G – the real novelty under the hood than the brothers Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and 4G -, 6/8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and photographic compartment with four rear sensors. A peculiarity, compared to the competition, is the presence of the certification against water and dust IP67, difficult to find in this price range.

Well, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G right now it is at its lowest price from MediaWorld where it is offered to 259 Euros thanks to the double automatic discount to cart. The price is really low and never seen before, so if you are interested the advice is to hurry up.

If you want to know more about this smartphone we leave you to our review and comparison with Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Realme GT Master Edition (available at 274 euros on Amazon) and Oppo Find X3 Lite.