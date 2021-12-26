Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G for only 299 Euros with the coupon

Over the last few months, the new Galaxy A52s 5G has been the subject of interesting discounts from Samsung, probably to fight the advance Xiaomi and Realme which in their own way have tried to “sell off” their mid-range as much as possible. Compared to the models without the S in the name, Galaxy A52s has a more powerful and complete processor: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, keeping the further peculiarities unaltered.

An interesting smartphone, now also for the price: if the price list communicated has always been 469 euros, it is always relatively easy to find it for just under 400 euros. With the discount coupon still available for a few hours, however, it is possible to take it home toexcellent figure of 299 euros, let’s see where.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G at 299 Euro thanks to the discount coupon

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has excellent technical features such as the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display at Full HD + resolution (1800 x 2400 pixels) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the processor as we said is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G – the real novelty under the hood than the brothers Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and 4G -, 6/8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and photographic compartment with four rear sensors. A peculiarity, compared to the competition, is the presence of the certification against water and dust IP67, difficult to find in this price range.

