Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G on offer at the lowest price ever

Towards the last days of August, Samsung launched a new mid-range smartphone on the market which, in our review, we underlined as “the most complete in the mid-range”. Let’s talk about Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G which, compared to the models without the S in the name, has a more powerful and complete processor: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, keeping the further peculiarities unaltered.

An interesting smartphone also for the price: if the price list communicated has always been 469 euros, it is always relatively easy to find it for just under 400 euros. During the week of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday it literally went like hot cakes, having been subject to further reductions, often completed in a short time.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G on offer from Unieuro

For those who missed it: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has excellent technical features such as the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display at Full HD + resolution (1800 x 2400 pixels) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the processor as we said is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G – the real novelty under the hood than the brothers Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and 4G -, 6/8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and photographic compartment with four rear sensors. A peculiarity, compared to the competition, is the presence of the certification against water and dust IP67, difficult to find in this price range.

🛍 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G right now it is at its lowest price on Unieuro where it is offered at 299 Euros using the discount code 70GALAXYA52: the list price is 469 euros but thanks to the 21% discount from Unieuro it drops to 369 euros and using the Samsung coupon in the cart it becomes available for 299 euros.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G for 299 euros on Unieuro

If you want to know more about this smartphone we leave you to our review and comparison with Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (available at 294 euros on eBay), Realme GT Master Edition (available at 282 euros on Amazon) and Oppo Find X3 Lite.