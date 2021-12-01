Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G returns to an all-time low, here’s where to buy it

Towards the last days of August, Samsung launched a new mid-range smartphone on the market which, in our review, we underlined as “the most complete in the mid-range”. Let’s talk about Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G which, compared to the models without the S in the name, has a more powerful and complete processor: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, keeping the further peculiarities unaltered.

An interesting smartphone also for the price: if the price list communicated has always been 449 Euros, it is always relatively easy to find it for just under 400 Euros. During the week of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday it literally went like hot cakes, having been subject to further reductions, often completed in a short time; so let’s take stock of where it is possible to buy it again, at minimum prices.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G where it is on offer

For those who missed it: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has excellent technical characteristics such as the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display at Full HD + resolution (1800 x 2400 pixels) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the processor as we said is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G – the real novelty under the hood compared to the brothers Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and 4G -, 6/8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and photographic compartment with four rear sensors. A peculiarity, compared to the competition, is the presence of the certification against water and dust IP67, difficult to find in this price range.

🛍 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G right now it is at its lowest price on eBay where it is offered at 328.90 Euros but, by purchasing it from the eBay application for smartphones (Android and iOS) you can enter the discount coupon XMASAPP21 and get a 5% discount, by sliding the total at € 312.45. Alternatively, it is available on Amazon for 348 Euros or from Unieuro for 369 Euros.

If you want to know more about this smartphone we leave you to our review and comparison with Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (available at 294 € on eBay), Realme GT Master Edition (available at 282 Euro on Amazon) and Oppo Find X3 Lite.