Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: leak on the specifications

It will not make headlines like the top of the range S22 but given the success of A52 and A52S, Samsung’s successor for the mid-range will certainly be very interesting. We obviously speak of A53, subject to leaks and certifications obtained.

There CPU it is one of the most confusing aspects but from the TENAA certification it would seem to be the future Exynos 1200 (which may change depending on the market) with 6 or 8GB from RAM more 128 or 256GB from expandable memory through microSD.

The display instead it will be a 6.46 ″ FHD + surely AMOLED and certainly a 120Hz with fingerprint reader placed underneath.

For the rest we know of a room compartment equipped with main room from 64MP flanked by a wide angle from 32MP and two macro sensors and of depth from 5MP. There anterior chamber instead it will be one 12MP.

We also have the probabilities measures, that herald it as slightly smaller than the A52 and A52s, in this case they would be 159.5 x 74.7 x 8.1mm for 190 grams of weight.

There battery it will be one 5000mAh and will be proposed in the colors white, blue, black and it would also seem Orange, but when? The launch is expected to be in the first quarter of 2022 and the most popular month at this point seems to be March!