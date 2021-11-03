Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: top performance, and what a price! -85 €!

Are you looking for great headphones with active noise cancellation? Well, in this article we want to show you Amazon’s fantastic promotions, in particular the one dedicated to Samsung Galaxy Buds Live! We explain, therefore, how to buy them and the colors available of the jewel developed by the Asian company.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live represent earphones with excellent technical specifications, starting from the presence of the function of active noise cancellation (also called ANC), which allows you to eliminate external noises, in such a way as to allow you to focus only on what you are listening to. Of course, this function only allows the passage of high frequencies, such as the sound of the human voice.

These earphones, Furthermore, have three microphones and an accelerometer (VPU), which significantly improve the quality of voice during calls, while the accelerometer improves the voice signal by filtering out external noises. Instead, one of the three microphones always remains active, to ensure the timely activation of theBixby voice assistant.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live boast 12mm speaker And a channel dedicated to low frequencies. This guarantees flawless music reproduction, in any situation, thanks also to the Open-type design which, thanks to the total absence of In-Ear cushions, also minimizes the sensation of plugged ears.

This product also ensures good autonomy, thanks to a capacity of 60mAh per earphone And 472 mAh of the case. They are fully compatible with any Qi wireless charger or by sharing Quick Charge directly on the back of a Galaxy smartphone.

Usually available at € 189.00, today they are sold to € 103.30, after a 45% discount, which has cut its manufacturer’s recommended price by ben € 85.70! All colors are available, but with variable prices, which is why we advise you to choose carefully. Of course, this offer represents the tip of the iceberg of Amazon’s initiatives, which is why we advise you to consult the general page of the promos, at the following address.

