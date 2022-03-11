Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for 109 euros, Realme Pad for 167 euros and 3 other technological bargains today

A Huawei smart bracelet, noise-cancelling headphones, a realme tablet… We selected 5 today’s offers from AliExpress.

AliExpress is immersed in a double offer campaign, joining its SuperOffers with #AliAddict in a combo of totally unmissable technological bargains. Thus, between now and the weekend it is possible to buy top brand electronics at the most attractive prices. You can get the brand new realme Pad to minimal price or with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (perhaps the best wireless Android headphones) at a discount greater than 50%.

Apart from these two gadgets we have also selected three other “mini-bargains” from less than 40 euros for you to complete your purchase. Remember that to opt for the lowest possible price you will have to apply yes or yes some of the coupons that we indicate here. For the rest, also keep in mind that some products, such as the realme Pad, the Galaxy Buds Pro or the Huawei Band 6, have shipping from Spainso you will have them at home in just three days via Post Office.

5 technological offers from AliExpress, take advantage!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. We start with one historic price drop in the Galaxy Buds Pro, which are possibly the best bluetooth headset for Android… and more at a price like the one offered here. We talk about why just over 100 euros you can have noise-cancelling headphones whose starting price was €239. It’s a downgrade greater than 50% for an item from a top-tier brand like Samsung. They have a total autonomy of 28 hours, active noise cancellation360 Dolby Atmos audio and AKG sound, touch controls, water resistance IPX7… If you are interested do not forget to apply the coupon AESP12: you will get an additional 12 euros discount.

Realme Pad. Another very good bargain from AliExpress is found in the recently presented realme tablet, the realme Pad. While its introductory price exceeds 250 eurosyou can buy it right now for €167, applying that yes a limited coupon. has a thickness less than 7 millimeters and a screen 10.4 inches, being one of the best cheap alternatives to the classic Apple iPad. It also has a gaming-oriented MediaTek Helio G80 processor, an 8-megapixel camera and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. If you have doubts, take a look at the comparison with the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, you will see that for this price it is a highly recommended purchase.

Smart colored bulb. We also recovered this “mini-bargain” consisting of a led smart bulb of 15W of power. Barely 5 euros for a product that you can get much more out of than it seems and that you can also buy in different packs to maximize savings. It is compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant and can play up to 16 million colorsso you can create any environment imaginable with immense ease.

Wireless speaker T&G117. Also for little money (in this case only 12.39 euros) you can buy one of the wireless speakers top sellers on AliExpress. Plays high-fidelity audio, supports a connection of up to 10 meters and above, is IPX6 certified so it is resistant to dust and splashes. At the level of autonomy, it easily exceeds 5 hours of music playback, and can also work via jack cable, bluetooth or microSD card.

Huawei Band 6. We close our compilation of bargains with the Huawei Mi Band, a complete smart bracelet with which you can measure all your physical activity thanks to the 96 sports modes that incorporates (swimming included). It has a battery that lasts two weeks and it can also measure the quality of sleep, the pulse 24/7 or the oxygen in our blood.

