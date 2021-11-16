Samsung Galaxy M12, on offer for Black Friday

Among the smartphones launched by smartphones in recent years, the Galaxy M series it is certainly one of the most recognizable. Its distinctive features are two: excellent value for money and a battery that can easily exceed two days of autonomy. Features that have made Galaxy M smartphones among the most sought after by users. And from today November 16 the Galaxy M12 is on offer at € 179.90 on Amazon, the lowest price ever on the e-commerce site.









The Galaxy M12 is a low cost smartphone, but which has quite interesting technical characteristics. We are not facing a top of the range, but it is still a device that allows you to use all the main applications and that hardly crashes. On board we find an octa-core processor supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Nor should we neglect the rear photographic compartment consisting of four lenses. But as we said earlier, the most interesting part remains there 5000mAh battery which guarantees two days of autonomy.

Galaxy M12: the technical characteristics

Being an entry-level / mid-range smartphone we cannot expect a great data sheet, but overall the Galaxy M12 he defends himself quite well. The screen is 6.5 “with HD resolution. The front camera is positioned exactly in the center and does not create many usability problems. Under the body we find the SoC Exynos 850 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory (expandable with a microSD up to 1TB).

The rear photographic sector is also interesting: the main sensor is 48 megapixels, while the 5Megapixel wide-angle one and with a viewing angle of 123 degrees. Two 2 Megapixel lenses conclude the sector: the macro camera and the depth sensor. The front camera is 8 megapixels.

Autonomy is certainly one of the strengths of the Galaxy M12: the 5000mAh battery it is able to ensure up to 2 days of autonomy. And the 15W fast charge allows you to have 100% in about 2 hours. The Galaxy M12 also winks at the safety: integrated into the operating system there is Samsung Knox, a technology able to protect users’ personal data, repelling attacks and viruses.

Galaxy M12 on offer: price and discount

For anyone who is looking for one low cost smartphone with an “infinite” battery the Galaxy M12 is one of the best choices on the market. The South Korean smartphone is in offer on Amazon at € 179.90 with a 10% discount on the recommended price. Furthermore, there is the possibility to purchase the device in installments at zero interest: 5 installments of € 35.98. This payment method can be activated directly on the product page and is offered by Amazon. Finally, like all products purchased these days, the return period is extended until January 31, 2022.

The Galaxy M12 is available in three different colors.

