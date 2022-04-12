Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: price and availability

It’s official the Samsung Galaxy M53 5Gan premium mid-range mobile that offers an elegant design and a series of very interesting technical characteristics, of which, in addition, we already know the price and availability in Spain in case you are interested in buying it.

Thus, Samsung’s mid-range is becoming more varied, however, the Galaxy M53 5G becomes one of the most advanced options in the M range of mobiles, being a very good option for all those users who are looking for a phone with good quality/price.

In this case, Samsung is committed to including a MediaTek processor and a series of advanced and more than solvent specifications for a mobile of these characteristics, but it is convenient to know in detail everything that this new device offers.

Galaxy M53 5G, technical specifications

Let’s go with the list Samsung Galaxy M53 5G technical specificationsare the following:

Screen: 6.7 inches with FullHD + resolution at 120 Hz. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900. RAM: 6GB Internal storage: 128 GB expandable via microSD up to 1 TB. Rear camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Front camera: 32MP. Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc. Battery: 5,000 mAh with 25 W fast charge. Operating system: Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.

You should know that the mobile also has a fingerprint reader on the side button and SamsungPay to make mobile payments. The presence of a large screen with a hole in the screen and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, more typical of the high range, is surprising.

It also highlights his main photographic system composed of 4 sensors, a 108 MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2 MP depth and macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 8 MP f/2.2 wide-angle sensor. The front camera stays at 32 MP with f / 2.2.

In Spain, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be available in blue, green and brown for a price of €519 from May 2 in online stores, although if you buy it between April 18 and May 1, you can benefit from a €50 discount on its price.

