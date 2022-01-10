Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 + and S10e receive Android 12 in Italy: beware of the update!

Not many days have passed since the release of Android 12 on Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy S20 FE also in Italy, but Samsung does not seem to have any intention of slowing down the diffusion of the update to One UI 4.0. Just in the last few hours in the beautiful country the update has arrived on the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 range.

On the web, several Italian owners of a mobile device including Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 + and Galaxy S10e have reported to the public the introduction of Android 12 with One UI 4.0 customization on said smartphones. The update announced by the manufacturer himself in early December via the South Korean forums is finally here, it has a weighs around 2.2 gigabytes and carries the December 2021 security patch with it.

There are two firmware versions and they depend on the smartphone version: the known codes are G975FXXUEGULB and G975FOXMEGULB. They are both available as an Over The Air upgrade, ergo accessible via Settings> Software Update: if you want to be sure of availability you can go to this section and proceed with the search for the patch, or simply wait patiently for the dedicated notification on your smartphone, which will arrive as soon as the system detects the possibility of downloading the package and installing it.

Speaking of updates, let’s remember that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is receiving Android 12 a month ahead of the manufacturer’s roadmap.