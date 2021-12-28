Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series receive Android 12 and One UI 4

Just a couple of hours ago we brought you a roundup of software updates for Samsung smartphones, reporting the major update to Android 12 with One UI 4 for the foldable Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and only the December security patches for – among others – the models of series Samsung Galaxy S20 And Samsung Galaxy Note 20, but we already have to correct the shot: the big day has arrived for all the components of these two smartphone families too.

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series: the news of the updates

As you may have guessed from this long preamble, after many previews, the S20 and Note 20 series in full force have finally begun to receive the coveted update to Android 12 with attached One UI 4.

In short, after having already updated the flagships of the current generation, the latest folding and the reference one from last year, the South Korean manufacturer is now closing the circle with the flagship models of the previous generation, namely: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

In short, with this new batch, the primacy of Samsung in terms of updates to ad Android 12 – and in the Android landscape in general – it is less than ever in question. We just have to hope that all the work has been done accurately and that there are no flaws as happened for example with the first roll out for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

According to what is learned, the roll out is currently underway in Switzerland, while the detailed changelog of the updates is not yet known. For the news of Android 12 with One UI 4, we refer you to our dedicated test.

How to Update Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 +, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G

If you have any of the models mentioned, you can perform a manual search using the path “Settings> Software Updates> Download and Install“.

