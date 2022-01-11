Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on incredible offer! Discount of 90 ?? and an additional Amazon voucher from 70 ??

The brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is already super discounted on Amazon with a truly amazing offer that will allow you to save money beauty of 160 ?? in total. Yes, because the new device of the South Korean company has been discounted from the list price (ie 769 ??) of 90 ?? to which, however, they are due add 70 ?? discount coupon which will be reimbursed when the device is purchased on the e-commerce platform of the Jeff Bezos giant. This means that the total savings on the smartphone will be 160 ??.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: here’s how to get the discount

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G therefore it can be purchased with one discount of 90 ?? on the list price but above all it will be possible add to this discount an additional 70 ?? discount coupon Amazon which will be applied immediately to a subsequent purchase on the site until May 31, 2022. The offer instead to buy the smartphone is limited to 800 pieces available and above all until next January 31, 2022.

To buy the smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G just click HERE or even in the respective boxes at the bottom that allow you to go directly to the smartphone purchase page.

Recall that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with some of the most loved features of Galaxy S21: Attractive design, powerful performance, a professional-grade photographic compartment and 5G connectivity with a complete ecosystem. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G retains the exact same design as the Galaxy S21 series even if in this case without premium materials but still with a construction worthy of Samsung and its latest devices. It is present Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 made with 5nm manufacturing process and with Otto Cores ready to reach maximum levels of 2.8GHz clock. The display is really large because we are talking about a 6.4 “Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz refresh rate for maximum fluidity. Know that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a double version that is a less powerful version and a more powerful one: it will therefore be proposed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB or even with 8GB of RAM and 256GB. Clearly, it will be the master at the software level Android 12 with the new One UI 4 that we have already seen ready on the S21 Ultra smartphone and also arriving in other devices of the series.

The battery is also powerful well 4,500 mAh reinforced by a refill Super Fast from 25W, so you can recharge it further 50% in just 30 minutes. In terms of cameras it comes with the same quality equipment seen with the series. At a photographic level, the user will be able to use a triple camera with a main sensor from 12 MP Dual Pixel Camera, OIS, F1.8, AF, automatic HDR then a sensor from 12 MP for the ultra wide angle F2.2, field of view 123˚ and one more 8 MP telephoto lens, OIS, F2.4, AF with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom.