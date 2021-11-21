Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Appears in New Live Photos – Here’s How It Could Be

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE It has not yet been officially announced, but it already has a particular history. The first renders appeared in the first half of 2021 but, after a few months, it was anticipated that the smartphone could not reach the stores due to the limited availability of components. According to rumors, the smartphone was first delayed, then canceled and then rescheduled again for early 2022.



In a climate of great uncertainty, therefore, new live photos of the device have appeared, which arouses strong interest among fans. Like last year, the FE model designed for the most avid fans of the brand: usually a concrete smartphone, with a competitive price, with everything needed by expert (and non-expert) users. This year it should have the processor Exynos 2100 (or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, of similar power) along with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: New Live Photos

The new photos show a device that we had already seen in video_ flat screen, like its predecessor, probably 6.4 “and a hole in the upper part of the display, in the center, which houses the front camera. A raised island at the rear integrates three cameras , with a design that is very reminiscent of the Samsung flagships of 2021. Unlike the latter, the island has the same color and material compared to the rest of the body, and not in contrast. The back seems to be made of plastic, not a new feature in the Samsung “FE” line.

The smartphone should implement 6 / 8GB of RAM and memory cuts from 128 to 256GB. There shouldn’t be the possibility to expand the storage via microSD, while the battery should be 4500mAh with 25W fast charging support. However, an adapter in the original packaging does not seem expected. Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be offered at 650 at launch. According to the latest rumors Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in 2022, mIf you’re in a hurry and can’t wait any longer to change your old model, why not take a look at our guide to the best top-of-the-range smartphones?