Samsung Galaxy S21 FE coming January 4th. The price? Higher than expected

The well known and reliable leaker OnLeaks revealed some important information on Twitter on Galaxy S21 FE, including the price and launch date. The smartphone among the most anticipated of the Samsung range, given the great success of its predecessor Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: unofficial specifications and prices

According to the rumor, the device will be launched in France on January 4, 2022, in exactly a week. The specifications leaked these days state that the smartphone will mount a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate a 120 Hz. Under the body we will find the SoC Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm with support for networks 5G of the new generation. The memory not expandable there is the possibility to use the eSIM. The multimedia sector should have a selfie cam from 32MP, while on the back a triple cam to be discovered. The battery will have a capacity of 4,500mAh.

Coming to the most interesting part: the price. According to the leak, the cheapest version from 8 / 128GB will be launched at a price of 759, while the version from 8 / 256GB cost 829. These are higher prices than initial rumors.