Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has no more secrets: here are specifications and price

It is now confirmed that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) will be the first big news in the smartphone sector of 2022. The new device will be unveiled by Samsung in early January, on the sidelines of CES 2022, an event that will see the Korean company hold a keynote next January 4th. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will also be the latest member of the family Galaxy S21 to arrive on the market. Subsequently, probably already during the month of February, we will move on to the new ones Galaxy S22.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has experienced a troubled development, so much so that, according to some rumors, it has come close to cancellation several times, also due to the chip crisis and possible production problems related to the shortage of components. In recent weeks, Samsung has cleared all doubts about the project which is now almost ready to make its official debut. The latest rumors of these hours revealed, almost entirely, the technical data sheet of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Let’s see all the details:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: the technical sheet

The new smartphone from Samsung will arrive on the market with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display diagonally. The panel will have a hole, centrally positioned at the top, for the front camera and will feature a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels (with a density of 401 PPI) and a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display will be flat, with no curves at the ends, and will be protected by the glass Gorilla Glass Victus. Below the display we will find the fingerprint sensor.

To manage the operation of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The chipset in question, mounted by several top of the 2021 Android range, should be proposed on the European variants of the new S21 FE in replacement of the Exynos SoC. The confirmation comes directly from the Winfuture.de magazine. The SoC will guarantee full support for 5G networks as well as absolute level performance.

The smartphone is expected in two versions, one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and another with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. At the moment, there are no confirmations regarding which versions will arrive in Italy. In our country, in fact, only one version of the two foreseen or both could arrive. We will know more at the beginning of January when Samsung Italy will reveal the details of the marketing in our country.

As for the photographic sector, however, the system of three rear chambers. This system will consist of a 12 Megapixel wide-angle sensor (f / 1.8, OIS, double PDAF), a 12 Megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor (f / 2.2, fixed focus) and an 8 Megapixel telephoto sensor with optical zoom. 3x (f / 2.4, autofocus, OIS). The front camera will be 32 Megapixel (f / 2.2, fixed focus).

To complete the smartphone specifications we will find one 4,500 mAh battery, with support for fast charging (for now, however, there are no further details on speed) and wireless charging. There will also be IP68 certification. The smartphone will have dimensions equal to 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm with a weight of 170 grams. The body frame will be in aluminum while the back will be made of polycarbonate. There are four colors available: graphite, olive, lavender and white.

The prices of the new Fan Edition

Waiting for official announcements, we can already anticipate the prices of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The “basic” version of the smartphone, the one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, will arrive on the market with a list price of 749 euros. For the 8 GB version of RAM and 256 GB of storage, however, they will be needed 819 euros. As usual, for the Italian market, prices could be slightly higher than those charged in the rest of Europe. It should also be noted that theabsence of power supply from the packaging.