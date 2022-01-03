Tech

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is already available in Italy

This 2022 opens with a nice surprise for those who are waiting for the new smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE it is apparently already available for purchase in stores Euronics And Unieuro, even before the official presentation scheduled for tomorrow, January 4, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE available for purchase in Euronics and Unieuro stores

As we have seen, Euronics has launched the new “New Year New Discounts” flyers, with many offers available online and in participating stores. There is no trace of it on the site, but Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears in the flyer of the Nova group al price of 769 euros, discounted to 699 with payment via epay (-70 euros).

In the description we can also read some confirmation on Technical specifications, which include 6.4 / 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 12 MP main camera, 5G connectivity and 4500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FEThe new Samsung device is also available in Unieuro points of sale, as the photo below demonstrates. The recommended price is also here of 769 euros, a figure perhaps a little high when compared to what it is currently possible to take home the Galaxy S21 (you can see in the photo itself).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unieuro

After having seen some previews and having discovered the official accessories, it is therefore time to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Tomorrow we will know all the details, but in the Euronics and Unieuro stores (and perhaps not only) the smartphone is already available for purchase.

How long have you been waiting for the manufacturer’s new device?

thanks to Domenico P. for reporting

on the cover Samsung Galaxy S21

You might be interested in: Samsung Galaxy S21 review

Source link

