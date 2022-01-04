Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is finally official! Price and Features – Andrea Galeazzi

Building on the success of the Galaxy S20 FE Samsung finally decides to launch S21 FE, smartphone compact, give her interesting features and from a price that is not exaggerated. We were expecting it in the summer and after a long series of rumors and leaks regarding Samsung’s decision on its marketing or not, (for a period we thought it had the same fate as the Note series) now it is finally official!

The size of this S21 FE are quite compact, we are talking about 74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9mm with a weight of 177 grams. Also appreciable for the build quality since it is a certified smartphone IP68.

Galaxy S21 FE mount a panel Dynamic AMOLED 2X with resolution FHD + from 6.4 ″ and refresh a 120Hz. The sampling rate of the touch is 240Hz, and Samsung has also talked about a 7.5% reduction in blue light managed by artificial intelligence.

The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 to 5nm flanked by memory cuts from 6/128 And 8 / 256GB.

The room compartment is formed from:

a principal 12MP OIS f / 1.8;

12MP OIS f / 1.8; a ultra-wide angle 12MP f / 2.2 with 123 ° field of view;

12MP f / 2.2 with 123 ° field of view; a telephoto lens from 8MP f / 2.4 OIS with 3X optical zoom (the digital one reaches 30X).

About the connectivity we find 5G, WiFi 6, NFC compatible with Samsung Pay and Google Pay, GPS and Bluetooth 5.2.

There battery it’s a 4500mAh fast charging compatible a 25W and wireless a 15W (also present the reverse wireless charging).

Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available on Samsung.com, and through offline and online telephone operators and consumer electronics retailers, starting withJanuary 11, 2022 at the price of 769 euros.