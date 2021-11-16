Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or S21 5G: which one to buy

Samsung is preparing to launch a new fan edition smartphone on the market in the coming months: the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The rumors about the new FE phone of the South Korean brand are becoming more and more insistent, but there is one that makes you turn up your nose and that risks making it become a commercial flop: the price.









According to the latest rumors released by the dealer LambdaTek, always well informed when it comes to Samsung devices, the price of the new smartphone for fans will be well above that of the “normal” Samsung Galaxy S21. The problem for the Galaxy S21 FE is that the features will not be as top of the range as the “standard” version. The Fan Edition version will be equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, but especially with Android 11 pre-installed – a disappointment considering that version 12 of Google’s operating system is already available. In short, Samsung fans may be disappointed: let’s see the reason in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: the characteristics

The characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE they have not yet been confirmed by the South Korean company, but the rumors are hardly wrong when they get so insistent. The new smartphone fan edition will be equipped with a AMOLED FHD + display 6.4-inch with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 19.5: 9 ratio and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The chipset is still uncertain: it could be powered by an SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 at 5 nm or from a Exynos 2100 again with 5nm architecture, both of which support 5G connectivity. The RAM memory will be 8 GB, while the storage space will be chosen between the 128 GB and 256 GB cuts. The operating system could be Android 11 instead of Android 12, which was already released in September by Google.

On the back you will find one camera with 64MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera, on the other hand, is one selfie snapper 32 MP. The 4500 mAh battery guarantees a good autonomy.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: the price

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe could come in four color variations: white, lavender, cream, and black. Its features are great, but if the launch price is confirmed next January 2022 in the UK and many may be disappointed.

According to the leak from LambdaTek, the new Galaxy S21 FE could have a price starting from 920 euros for the model with 8GB / 128GB memory and go up to 985 euros for the variant with 256GB of internal storage.

A definitely too high price for the features offered: without waiting for the launch, Samsung fans could then choose a Galaxy S21 5G which offers better specs at a lower price, starting from around 768 euros on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G – Version 8/128 GB