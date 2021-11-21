Samsung Galaxy S21 FE shows itself live, again

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the new South Korean OEM flagship killer yet to be released; its history has been somewhat turbulent as it has suffered several setbacks which have resulted in its debut being postponed for several months. It has also been the subject of numerous rumors, as the planned release date has been moved or canceled earlier.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is finally coming

We’ve seen the specs and renders of the Galaxy S21 FE in the past, but thanks to a newly posted tweet, live images of the smartphone in question have now been shown. The presentation of the new Korean flagship is scheduled for January 2022 during the first event Galaxy Unpacked of the new year.

The live images of the device were sent by the user Twitter @Abhisheksoni 130 and it is not clear what the direct source of these photos is. From here, some important details of the phone were revealed. We note that the new smartphone will sport a similar design to that of the Galaxy S20 FE. It will have a 6.4-inch flat AMOLED panel and a hole for the front camera. The rear part, on the other hand, will present a protrusion of the chamber with three structured modules in the side frame of the device. Unlike the terminals of the S21 line-up, the protuberance of the photo module is in the same color as the plastic cover on the rear profile.

Some key details have not yet been officially confirmed. However, the Galaxy S21 FE will likely come with a 4,500 mAh, while the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipsets or the Exynos 2100 depending on the target market.

The next Galaxy Unpacked is rumored to be held in two months, probably at the same time as CES 2022. There is no official confirmation yet, but the first Samsugn event for 2022 could be held in mid-January.