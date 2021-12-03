Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the European price will be this

The infinite chapter Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is about to come to an end. The launch of the Fan Edition Samsung this year proved to be more difficult than ever, but now, after a thousand ups and downs, we should finally be there. And it is for this reason that the rumors are becoming more and more accurate also with regard to prices.









According to information obtained from winfuture.de, Galaxy S21 FE will have a price price list in Europe more competitive than had been assumed in the past few weeks, when the fear generated by the rumors was that the Samsung Fan Edition cost more than the current prices of the Galaxy S21 “standard”. If that were the case, intuitively Galaxy S21 FE would have been cut off from its brother which made its debut at the beginning of 2021 with a high list price (over 800 euros) but which over the months has been – like all smartphones – subject to devaluation. Today one takes home around 700 euros, and sometimes drops even below this figure.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the European price

If Samsung Galaxy S21 FE debuted in January with features similar to those of the “standard” S21 but with a higher list price, it would in fact be cut off from the market.

Samsung is aware of this and second winfuture.de would have adjusted the list price: Galaxy S21 FE is expected to arrive in Germany in 649 euros for the 128 GB storage variant ea 699 euros for the one with double the internal memory, 256 GB.

Probable that i Italian prices are slightly higher (10 or 20 euros more) due to the higher taxation, but colleagues say that still the prices of the Galaxy S21 FE in Europe should be about those, so the Samsung Fan Edition would have rather competitive prices already at the moment. of the launch, scheduled for January 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, what to expect

On the specifications from Samsung Galaxy S21 FE There have been several rumors in recent months, thanks to which we can already draw a picture of what the smartphone “of the fans” will be like. The company could propose the alternation between the best chip in its division, the Exynos 2100, and the best one. made by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

On board there should be a large screen 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, enough to hold the memories captured with cameras. There are three at the rear, the same as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 +: 12 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide-angle and 64 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The picture is completed by the fingerprint reader under the screen, audio with support for Dolby Atmos, the IP68 certification against water and dust and a battery which is expected to be 4,500mAh with fast charging at 25 watts and reverse charging support.