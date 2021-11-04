Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unveiled live! Here is the video that appeared online, specifications and probable price

The appeal of the Galaxy S21 series still lacks a smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition). The budget model of the Galaxy S21 range of Samsung has not yet been presented and every month the fans of the Korean giant are eagerly awaiting the launch on the market. The economic version FE among the most popular with users, thanks to its excellent specifications and premium customization at a lower price than other smartphones in the family.

Galaxy S20 FE for example was a real success for Samsung, representing for a long time the best smartphone in its category and still among the best today. Users hope that it will be the same for the next generation to come for the start of the new year, after a long wait that has lasted since August.

On the YouTube channel “Concet Creator“A video showing a champion of the back of the future Galaxy S21 FE. As we see the design very similar to that of the older brothers Galaxy S21, S21 Plus And Galaxy S21 Ultra. The difference is in the materials where here the plastic back cover and not glass like the S21 Plus and Ultra models.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: probable data sheet and price

According to the latest rumors Samsung Galaxy S21 FE I will mount a display 6.4 inch AMOLED FHD + with a refresh rate of ben 120 Hz. Under the body you will have on board the SoC Exynos 2100 as regards the European market (Snapdragon 888 for other countries) together with version 11 of Android and with the One UI 3 user interface.

Variations are expected from 6 / 8GB of RAM e 128 / 256GB of non-expandable internal storage memory. The battery should drop to a capacity of 4,370 mAh with fast charging support from 25W but without power supply in the package.

For the price we talk about 650 euros at launch, lower than that of the Galaxy S20 FE predecessor.

