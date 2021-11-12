Samsung Galaxy S21 on offer at a new all-time low from Unieuro

If your Android smartphone is now at the limit of its support cycle and you are looking around for a worthy replacement, then you’ve come to the right place: Samsung Galaxy S21 is on offer on Unieuro at an all-time low to 649.90 euros instead of 879 euros, with a 25% discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21 on offer on Unieuro at an all-time low

Samsung Galaxy S21 is equipped with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at Full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels with refresh rate up to 120 Hz and central punch hole camera. The Exynos 2100 processor is accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128 / 256GB of internal storage. The photographic sector counts on three rear sensors, the battery is from 4000 mAh with support for fast charging at 25 W while the operating system is Android 11 with the One UI 3.1.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 White for 649 Euros on Unieuro

Also available in Purple color

