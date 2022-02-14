Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 will have a super anti accidental damage feature

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 will be equipped with a special feature that is very useful against accidental damage

A few days ago, Samsung officially presented its new flagships. The new ones Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 are destined to re-establish themselves in two of the most flourishing sectors in the tech field: smartphones and tablets. In addition to the various features already pitted several times, there is another interesting feature that has not been talked about enough.

As reported by the South Korean company, in fact, the new devices use a aluminum frame with glass Gorilla Glass Victus + on the panels. These are very important features, which make two devices more resistant than ever.

Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 stronger than ever: the news from Samsung

The clear goal of Samsung is to focus strongly on the resistance of its devices. Just a few months ago, the frames were shown for the first time in “Armor Alluminium” designed for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Now it’s the turn of the Galaxy S22 and gods Tab S8, two new families of devices that will boast Amor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus +. In terms of numbers, we are talking about a + 30% resistance to scratches and 40% less flex compared to previous models.

Obviously the risks will continue to exist and it is good act with caution. The youtuber JerryRigEverything – known for testing the resistance of new smartphones – was keen to emphasize how glass breaks anyway. If you are willing to buy one of these devices, the advice remains to use a cover it’s a protective film for the display.