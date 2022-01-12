Samsung Galaxy S22, check a presentation date online: that’s when it will be launched

Several “leaks” have anticipated the probable features of the smartphones of the Galaxy S22 family from Samsung, however the company has not yet formalized the presentation date of the new flagships. According to the company’s traditions, however, there shouldn’t be much missing.

According to a new report from South Korea, Samsung’s motherland, the event Unpacked in which Samsung will take off the veils from the new high-end family planned for on February 8th. We cannot clearly confirm the exact day of the presentation, however not only are the timing plausible based on the company’s launch history, but other rumors have also recently assumed a not too different period.

The new Galaxy S22 will arrive on February 8, according to a new report

If the launch were scheduled for February 8, Samsung could send out the first invitations by the end of January, while for sales we will have to wait until February 24th according to the source. Three smartphones are expected in the family: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the top of the range Galaxy S22 Ultra. All models should be offered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200, depending on the target market. In Italy we should receive the variants with proprietary Samsung SoC, as has been the case for several generations.

The base model should be a compact smartphone with a 6.06 in capable of releasing 1000 nits of maximum luminance. The two top-of-the-range models should instead integrate the brightest panels on the market, offering one luminance of 1750 nit and a contrast ratio of 3000000: 1. Galaxy S22 Plus will offer this technology in a diagonal of 6.55 inches, while the Ultra model will reach 6.81 inches. Only the top of the range implementer one slot for storing an S-Pen, while all models are expected to support 45W fast charging.

