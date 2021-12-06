Samsung Galaxy S22 coming February 8th

There is still some time left for the official presentation of the series Samsung Galaxy S22 but it is undeniable that the expectation for the new flagship smartphones of the Korean giant is quite high and, moreover, this should not surprise too much if we consider that we are still talking about phones that will compete for the title of the most desired device of 2022.

According to what has emerged so far, Samsung should take advantage of the CES 2022 in Las Vegas, scheduled for early January, to present the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE while the Samsung Galaxy S22 series should be launched the following month.

The possible launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

A new contribution to those eagerly awaiting the next Samsung series has come from Ice Universe, to say of which Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be launched on February 8, 2022.

The tweet of the popular leaker, which also published these photos that highlight the large display and the stylus integrated in a special slot in the lower part, was dedicated to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 GEN 1 processor, the new flagship CPU just presented and which will be part of the equipment Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra technique.

In particular, Ice Universe pointed out that, in the event that the rumors about the launch scheduled for February 8, 2022 were correct, the Samsung phone would arrive when there are already 5 other smartphones on the market with this processor on board.

It seems that in 2022 the level of competitiveness of the premium segment could become even higher, with the hope that the prices of the various smartphones will not also rise.

We just have to wait for official information from Samsung to find out if the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is actually scheduled for February 8, 2022.

