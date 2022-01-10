Samsung Galaxy S22 could be presented on February 8th. In stores from February 24th

Samsung Galaxy S22 will be unveiled on February 8, with reservations opening the next day, shipping of the models booked on February 21st and arriving in stores on February 24th. These are the indiscretions published by DDaily, one of the most important newspapers in South Korea.

The information published by the newspaper are coupled with the increasingly insistent rumors that Samsung wanted to be ready to present its new top of the range at the beginning of February.

In addition to the date, DDaily has also unveiled what should be the colors from which it will be possible to choose: the basic version of Galaxy S22 can be chosen in black, white, beige, gray, rose gold, blue and green, while the S22 + a these colors will also add purple.

The choice, however, is more limited as regards the Galaxy S22 Ultra: only four colors will be available, specifically black, white, dark red and green.

The technical differences between the various models

The publication of this indiscretion by the Korean press is the right opportunity to recap everything that has emerged on the configuration of the next top of the range from Samsung.

Let’s start with the screen, which for the base model of Galaxy S22 it should be a 6-inch AMOLED. 6.5 inches, on the other hand, for the Galaxy S22 +.

Both displays will have Full HD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, with fingerprint reader integrated in the display and brightness, only for the S22 +, which can reach up to 1,700 nits.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s display is significantly larger. In fact, it should measure 6.8 inches, with the resolution that in this case will rise up to QHD +. Also in this case we have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a fingerprint reader integrated into the display.

The alternation between Qualcomm and Exynos processors according to the market is still confirmed: some rumors collected a few months ago, however, spoke of the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in all world markets except South Korea, where Samsung will use the Exynos 2200 instead.

As for the RAM, Galaxy S22 and S22 + should be equipped with 8 GB of memory, while the Ultra model should also arrive in a 12 GB version and, according to some rumors, also in a version with 16 GB of RAM memory.

In closing, a look at the photographic sector that will be composed of three cameras for what concerns S22 and S22 + – 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom – and four cameras for the S22 Ultra – 108MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP dual telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom.