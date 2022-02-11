Samsung Galaxy S22, full speed ahead with production to meet demand

Samsung yesterday launched the new awaited range of Galaxy S22 smartphones (our preview here) products that renew the high-end offer and arrive at a time when the sector continues to deal with the persistent crisis of the components. However, the company does not seem willing to be caught unprepared, on the contrary: a recent report from the South Korean market underlines that Samsung has increased production of the Galaxy S22 by 20% compared to that of the previous generation models. It evidently has high expectations and is moving to meet demand without delay.
The Elec talks about the goal of 30 million pieces produceddivided as follows:
It is not obvious that Samsung is able to sell them in these quantities and it must be said that they are production targets susceptible to change, after analyzing the first reactions of the public. Part of the confidence that Samsung places in sales success is based on the launch of an S22 Ultra capable of meeting the demands made by the many fans of the Note line, who were asking for a return in style of the smartphone with the stylus – S21 Ultra is a Note in essence. , with a lot of S Pen that finally returns to be housed in the body.