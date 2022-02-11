Samsung Galaxy S22, full speed ahead with production to meet demand

Samsung yesterday launched the new awaited range of Galaxy S22 smartphones (our preview here) products that renew the high-end offer and arrive at a time when the sector continues to deal with the persistent crisis of the components. However, the company does not seem willing to be caught unprepared, on the contrary: a recent report from the South Korean market underlines that Samsung has increased production of the Galaxy S22 by 20% compared to that of the previous generation models. It evidently has high expectations and is moving to meet demand without delay.

The Elec talks about the goal of 30 million pieces produceddivided as follows: