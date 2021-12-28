Samsung Galaxy S22: here’s everything we know a few weeks after the launch of the new range

(Credits let’go digital)

Rumors about the screen size of the next flagship speak of a Galaxy S22 with a 6.06-inch Full-HD + flat AMOLED display that will be a bit smaller than that of the Galaxy S21. The Plus variant will have a 6.55-inch display, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra may have a slightly larger 6.81-inch Full HD + screen. The latter should have an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz – 120Hz thanks to LTPO technology. The top model should also have a brightness level of 1500 nits or even, as some tipster venture, equal to 2,000 nits.

SoC and memory

The processing power of the Galaxy S22 range will be a hot topic until its release. Presumably it will be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 898 chipset, which will take graphics and AI to a whole new level. So it will boost the camera performance and overall user experience with huge processing power. However, according to a leak, many global operators are demanding the smartphone’s Exynos variant over the Snapdragon for good reason.

The Exynos 2200 with the GPU based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture that powers the Galaxy S22 variants will present really interesting features for users who like to play games with the smartphone. Capabilities comparable to handheld game consoles may attract more users, and indeed, giant Samsung is believed to be testing the graphics-based AMD chip that will change the landscape of mobile gaming. The good news is that for the Italian market, Samsung has always offered its Galaxy S always with Exynos SoC and so it should also be for the new S22 series.

There are also those who say that Samsung could offer both SoC options for each device in the range regardless of region, as it has done in the past. Each of these SoCs will be paired with 8GB of LPDRR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus models. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with 12GB and 16GB of LPDRR5X RAM and internal UFS memory. 3.1 256GB and 512GB.

Cameras

Although some rumors spoke of a partnership between Samsung and Olympus, the rumor has been denied by many parties. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will see some changes in the camera sensors. The main focus of the camera will be a 108MP (f / 1.8) HM3 sensor with an 85-degree field of view and laser autofocus. The ultra-wide (with optical image stabilization) will be the same, and the 10MP telephoto lens will have a larger pixel size to improve low-light shots. For the S22 Ultra, the company is working on a super detailed photo mode to compete (at least in this area) with the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Pixel 6 Pro.