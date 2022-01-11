Samsung Galaxy S22, in Korea they are safe: official presentation in February

The pandemic emergency has spared no one, and has upset the plans of even the tech giants in recent years, removing references and making it more difficult to predict with certainty the moves of manufacturers (even Apple, which for the iPhone 12 in 2020 had to put aside the traditional September event). And therefore the exact launch window of the next Samsung flagships is no longer taken for granted, and in recent months we have witnessed a succession of hypotheses and rumors: now, however, it seems that we are close to the finish line.

In fact, in South Korea, they are now sure that theUnpacked event for the launch of Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra will take place there‘February 8, with confirmation that it would come directly from a Samsung Electronics employee. Not only that: the opening of pre-orders would be set for February 9, while theeffective arrival on the market should coincide with February 24.

At the moment, it should be noted, there is still nothing official, even six devices by now we know almost everything: the fact that in Korea they begin to imbalance in an important way on the dates, however, is certainly a significant element. If the rumors are well founded, however, Samsung will soon have to let us know something considering that not much is missing, indeed.