Samsung Galaxy S22, it’s official: presentation on February 9th

Now it’s official: the Samsung Unpacked event in which the awaited Galaxy S22 range will debut will be held on Wednesday 9 February. This is confirmed by the Korean company itself, which also unveiled the logo – a large letter S – and the slogan “The Epic Standard”.

Even if the curiosity for the launch of the new top of the range of the Korean house is always high, the S22 Ultra model, the designated successor to the Note range, will capture the majority of attention.

From the first rumors, Galaxy S22 Ultra will be able to count on a 6.8-inch screen with Quad HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

As for the rest of the range, no particular surprises are expected: Galaxy S22 and S22 + should not represent a disruptive novelty compared to last year’s models.

Again, many rumors have already circulated: Galaxy S22 should be equipped with a 6.1-inch screen while the S22 + will use a 6.5-inch panel. Again, the models on sale in Europe will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The appointment is therefore set for February 9 at 4 pm in Italy. The presentation will be held in streaming and will be visible to all through the livestream on the Samsung website.